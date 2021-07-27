'Modi Urged Not To Allow Karnataka To Build The Mekedatu Dam'

Chennai: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami on Monday said the party delegation urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the central government should not give permission to Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam.

He also said the delegation also requested Modi to carry out the Godavari-Cauvery linking project at the earliest as Tamil Nadu is a water scarce state. A delegation of AIADMK led by Coordinator O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami and party leaders on Monday met Modi. Speaking to reporters after the meeting Palaniswami said the party thanked Modi for campaigning in the recently concluded assembly polls. That apart he said, Modi was requested not to give permission to Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river as it would make the Delta region in Tamil Nadu a desert.

Pointing out the attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Modi was requested to take action to stop the attacks. Palaniswami welcomed the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan's statement that the government has no plans to allow sale of lottery tickets.

Continuing further Palaniswami said he had issued a statement opposing the lifting of the ban on sale of lottery tickets based on the information he had got.—PTI