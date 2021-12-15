Modi Holds Meet With CMs Of BJP-Ruled States In UP

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Modi is on a two-day visit to his constituency, which began on Monday with the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Modi witnessed the spectacular Ganga 'aarti' in Varanasi on Monday evening while on board a river cruise with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states.

This was the prime minister's third engagement in the holy city after visiting the Kal Bhairav temple and inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham earlier in the day. BJP president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who accompanied Modi on the cruise.

