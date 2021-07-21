Man arrested for faking identity and raping woman

Ballia (UP): In what could be a case of love jihad, a 24-year-old Muslim man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after having an affair with her by claiming himself to be a Hindu.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after the woman, 22, lodged a complaint with the police.

She alleged that the man had threatened to kill her after she began avoiding him when she learnt of his true identity.

Senior Sub-Inspector of Ballia city Kotwali, Om Prakash Pandey, said, "A case has been registered against the accused on Tuesday under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested."

