Mamata most popular PM face for 2024: TMC leader Babul Supriyo

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after joining the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP MP Babul Supriyo, on Sunday, claimed that he would love to see chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister of India.

It may be an obvious answer to the question whom he would love to see in the race to the PM post in 2024 but the answer gains significance in the present political scenario.

The Trinamool Congress chief architect Mamata Banerjee case for the top political post in India was bolstered after Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew and all India general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also said Mamata is the next alternative to the united opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi instead of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Abhishek's comment was published in Jago Bangla, TMC mouthpiece.

“Nobody can rule out the fact that Mamata Didi is a popular face and is the main face of the opposition. The landslide victory in the assembly polls has proven that the people of Bengal want Mamata as their leader. And the most popular face should be the Prime Minister in 2024,” said Babul.

Expressing his gratitude towards TMC chief and TMC Abhishek, Babul said that they have given him a chance to stay in “playing 11”.

A sports enthusiast, an avid football player and fan of Mohun Bagan football team, Babul used the game’s analogy to make his point for joining the TMC. “There is no point in playing for Mohun Bagan’s junior team. Instead, he would prefer to play for the rival East Bengal team. My main agenda is to serve the people of West Bengal. Mamata Di has shown empathy towards me and has motivated me to stay back in public service,” claimed the former Union minister.

Babul also stated that if the Lok Sabha speaker gives him time then he would resign from the BJP MP post on Wednesday after he visits the national capital.

Speaking about being trolled on social media, to which the singer-turned politician said that he was aware that he will be slammed and is prepared to take the blows.

“When there was an exodus from the BJP even I slammed people then. I have read a few comments on social media and replied to a few. It is nothing new in politics. Keeping all that in mind I decided to defect,” said Babul.

Asked about his previous attacks on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on social media, Babul reminded the media about him being attacked politically by Abhishek. His quick repartee was that both will now “interchange their previous attacks on each other” and get even.

Asked about the ‘jhal muri incident’ in 2015, where Babul, then a central minister of the BJP was seek travelling in the same car together and then sharing the famous puffed rice near Victoria Memorial, Babul said, “For the sake of development I had travelled with the Chief Minister of Bengal in her car and as a courtesy had the snack together when she offered it to me. It was also political diplomacy. For the sake of development in the state I will be game to now meet BJP ministers over dhokla. People have seen my work in the last seven years and even though people have voted for me as a singer in 2014 but in 2019 people have voted for my work.”