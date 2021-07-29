Kishtwar cloudburst: Govt to take measures to rehabilitate victim families, J&K LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that measures will be taken to rehabilitate victims of Kishtwar cloudburst.



"Despite heavy rain on Wednesday, people were rescued. Immediate help was announced," LG Sinha told reporters at the sidelines of "Pashudhan Mela" at Hiranagar in Kathua district.



The LG said, "Steps will be taken to rehabilitate the victim families affected due to the calamity."



Terming the incident unfortunate, Mr Sinha asserted that it was a natural disaster. Seven dead have been found while 17 injured have been rescued, out of which five are serious.



NDRF teams and helicopters were on stand by in Jammu and Srinagar but could not take off due to bad weather.



"I also tried to reach Kishtwar but bad weather did not allow," he said, adding that first police and then the SDRF team reached the spot.



The most necessary action on Wednesday was the rescue operation, he said.



Meanwhile, Jammu based Defence PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand said that SDRF team has been airlifted in IAF Helicopter from Air Force Station Jammu to Kishtwar for the ongoing rescue operation.



Earlier in the morning ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer, rushed for Kishtwar for Honzar, Dachhan to take stock of the situation and review the ongoing rescue and relief operations.



District Police has established camps at Dangadooru and Soundar for receipt and dispatch of relief and rescue materials for the flood affected people of Honzar village.



Special teams have been formed and deputed from the District Police Lines, Kishtwar.



—UNI