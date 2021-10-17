ISKCON Temple In Bangladesh Burnt By Religious Fanatics

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Two persons were killed and a ISKCON temple in Noakhali district of Bangladesh vandalised by religious fundamentalists on Friday as a spate of violence in Bangladesh against the minority Hindus continues putting a question mark on the well being and security of Hindus there.

On Thursday, Muslim zealots vandalized several Durga Puja pandals and desecrated idols of goddess Durga in Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar.

The violence, which started on Wednesday, was over the reports of the Holy Quran being found on the lap of lord Hanuman at a Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi in Bangladesh. The news spread on social media, sparking violence in Bangladesh.

According to ISKCON sources, miscreants, on Friday, demolished a temple in Noakhali district and also killed a young devotee, Parth Das.

ISKCON authorities said a group of about 200-strong crowd attacked the temple on Friday murdering a member, whose body was found in a pond next to the temple. ISKCON authorities have already demanded the intervention of the Bangladesh government in this incident. It has also been demanded to ensure the safety of Hindus living in Bangladesh immediately.

In fact, on Thursday, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina had promised strict action against the perpetrators of the violence in Comilla. “The incident in Comilla will be thoroughly investigated. No one will be spared. The culprits will be found and punished,” she said. Hasina also said that the Hindus enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh as any other community.

But despite the assurance miscreants attacked the Vijaya Dashmi procession at Begumganj in Noakhali on Friday. Jotan Kumar Saha was killed, who was part of the procession. Another 19 people were injured in the attack. Allegedly, Hindu houses and temples were vandalized and then plundered.

Radharaman Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Friday and spoke to his secretary on the violence in Bangladesh. “A 500-strong mob entered our temple and broke deities and brutally injured our devotees. Two of them have already died. This is very unfortunate. We have also written to the United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres on the issue and asked him to send a delegation to Bangladesh,” said Das.

Sources said, the letter to the UN secretary general also mentions that around 150 houses near the ISKCON temple were looted and vandalized and also that there have been reports of raping an entire family, including a 10-year-old.

The ISKCON along with Hindu community members protested in the streets of Noakhali on Friday over the violence in Bangladesh.