Indore: Case registered against Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, 300 others for violating demonstration rules

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have registered a case under section 188 against Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, Sanjay Shukla, Indore Congress President Vinay Bakliwal and around 300 people for violating the permission given for the demonstration of Congressmen at the Collector's office on Wednesday.

Raoji Bazar Police has also registered a separate case against Youth Congress and NSUI workers for obstructing government work. Congress workers also clashed with the police during the protest and in this case, about 200 people have been made accused.



DSP, Raoji Bazar, Dishesh Aggarwal said that "The permission was granted for a silent demonstration and to submit a memorandum by the Congress, but the Congress workers turned violent which led to a huge scuffle between the police and the party workers and hence a case has been registered against them for violation".

Congress workers led by Vijayalakshmi Sadho, along with Jitu Patwari held a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore demanding permission to hold religious processions in the upcoming Ganeshotsav and some other festivals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party had named it a 'silent' demonstration, however, the situation on the ground turned violent and city police used water cannons to stop the protestors and also resorted to lathi-charge. (ANI)