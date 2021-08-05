India reports 42,982 new cases, 533 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 42,982 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the case tally to 3,18,12,114, while the death toll mounted to 4,26,290 with 533 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.



According to the Ministry, the active cases increased by 723, to stand at 4,11,076. It is now 1.29 per cent of the total caseload.



The past 24 hours saw 41,726 people recovered from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,09,74,748, which is 97.37 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 47,48,93,363 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, of which 16,64,030 were tested on Wednesday.



Till now, 48,93,42,295 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 37,55,115 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hours.



—UNI