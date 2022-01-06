Fearing Defeat, Congress Govt Tried All Tricks To Scuttle PM's Event In Punjab: Nadda

New Delhi: After report of security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that fearing a resounding defeat the Congress Government tried all possible tricks to scuttle the Prime Minister's progra-mmes in the state. Prime Minister Modi postponed his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to a security breach.

At the event in Ferozepur, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Prime Minister would not be able to join due to some reason.

Prime Minister Modi was to visit Ferozepur, Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. In a series of tweets, Nadda said, "Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM @narendramodi Ji's programmes in the state."

Nadda claimed that by their cheap antics, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too. "In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh & other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works. By their cheap antics, Congress Gov in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development & have no respect for freedom fighters too," Nadda said.

Referring to the security breach, Nadda said, "What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protesters were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear."

Nadda alleged that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. "To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," he said.

Nadda further stated that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protesters. "It is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," he added.

—IANS