Changes happening around the world a matter of concern for India : Rajnath

Chennai: With the world changing very rapidly and economic,



political and trade relations between countries constantly fluctuating, nothing



could be said about the next news coming from another country, Defence



Minister Rajnath Singh said today.



Speaking after commissioning the ICG Ship Vigraha here, he said changes



happening around the world often becomes a matter of concern for India,



which as a Nation, should keep its guards high during these times of



uncertainties and upheavels around the world.



"Today the world is changing very rapidly. Economic, political and trade



relations between countries are constantly fluctuating. Nothing can be



said about the next news coming from another country", he said.



"Obviously, our country can not remain untouched by these developments.



This applies all the more to a country live ours, being a country whose



interests are directly linked to the Indian Ocean", Mr Rajnath said.



He said the Indian Ocean region, with more than two-thirds of the world's



oil shipments taking place, one-third of bulk cargo and more than half of



container traffic, serves as a key route in achieving the world's own



interests.



"Today's changing world certainly impacts these areas as well. As such,



we need to be vigilant at all times", he said, adding, changes happening



around the world often become a matter of concern for India".



"We as a nation, must keep our guards high during these times of uncertainties



and upheavals around the world", the Defence Minister said.



However, these challenging times also give us an opportunity, of which we should



take an advantage, he said.



Mr Rajnath Singh said due to global security reasons, border disputes and maritime



dominance, countries around the world are moving towards modernizing and



strengthening their military power.



The demand for military equipment is increasing continuously. Reports suggest



that in the next one or two years, by 2023, the expenditure on security around



the world is going to reach 2.1 trillion US dollars.



Stating that most of the countries do not even have this level of budget for a whole



year, he said it was expected to increase manifold in the next five years.



"In such a situation, today we have great scope to make full use of our capabilities,



take advantage of policies and move towards making the country an indigenous



shipbuilding hub", he added.



Considering these possibilities, the government has already brought out policies



which helps the domestic industry, be it public or private sector entity, to become



world class players.



Various such reforms have been made by the government which includes



simplification of the process of licensing in the defence sector, accelerating



the AoN and RFP processes, emphasizing on exports, encouraging private



sectors, establishing defence corridors, promulgation of the new Defence



Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020 and many more.



"Taking advantage of these, our companies can work towards making India



a defence manufacturing hub, not only for ourselves, but for the whole world",



he said.



