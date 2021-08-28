Changes happening around the world a matter of concern for India : Rajnath
Sat, 28 Aug 2021 1630136908987
Chennai: With the world changing very rapidly and economic,
political and trade relations between countries constantly fluctuating, nothing
could be said about the next news coming from another country, Defence
Minister Rajnath Singh said today.
Speaking after commissioning the ICG Ship Vigraha here, he said changes
happening around the world often becomes a matter of concern for India,
which as a Nation, should keep its guards high during these times of
uncertainties and upheavels around the world.
"Today the world is changing very rapidly. Economic, political and trade
relations between countries are constantly fluctuating. Nothing can be
said about the next news coming from another country", he said.
"Obviously, our country can not remain untouched by these developments.
This applies all the more to a country live ours, being a country whose
interests are directly linked to the Indian Ocean", Mr Rajnath said.
He said the Indian Ocean region, with more than two-thirds of the world's
oil shipments taking place, one-third of bulk cargo and more than half of
container traffic, serves as a key route in achieving the world's own
interests.
"Today's changing world certainly impacts these areas as well. As such,
we need to be vigilant at all times", he said, adding, changes happening
around the world often become a matter of concern for India".
"We as a nation, must keep our guards high during these times of uncertainties
and upheavals around the world", the Defence Minister said.
However, these challenging times also give us an opportunity, of which we should
take an advantage, he said.
Mr Rajnath Singh said due to global security reasons, border disputes and maritime
dominance, countries around the world are moving towards modernizing and
strengthening their military power.
The demand for military equipment is increasing continuously. Reports suggest
that in the next one or two years, by 2023, the expenditure on security around
the world is going to reach 2.1 trillion US dollars.
Stating that most of the countries do not even have this level of budget for a whole
year, he said it was expected to increase manifold in the next five years.
"In such a situation, today we have great scope to make full use of our capabilities,
take advantage of policies and move towards making the country an indigenous
shipbuilding hub", he added.
Considering these possibilities, the government has already brought out policies
which helps the domestic industry, be it public or private sector entity, to become
world class players.
Various such reforms have been made by the government which includes
simplification of the process of licensing in the defence sector, accelerating
the AoN and RFP processes, emphasizing on exports, encouraging private
sectors, establishing defence corridors, promulgation of the new Defence
Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020 and many more.
"Taking advantage of these, our companies can work towards making India
a defence manufacturing hub, not only for ourselves, but for the whole world",
he said.
—UNI
