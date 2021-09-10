BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal to fight against Mamata in Bhawanipur

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen advocate Priyanka Tibrewal as the candidate to take on Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur.

The BJP list, out on Ganesh Chaturthi day, Friday, also mentions Milan Ghosh will be the Samserganj candidate while Sujit Das will be the candidate from Jangipur.

Later in the day, at a joint presser along with the Bhawanipur candidate, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the party has selected Priyanka because she has been the face of the saffron camp’s fight against post-poll violence in Bengal and she has proved her mettle.

“In Entally area alone, there were 250 cases of violence against our party men and she was instrumental in bringing them to light and making it heard in the courts. It was her relentless effort that led to the unearthing of 12,000 more such cases. The fight in Bhawanipur will be between the face of torture and violence against the face of protest,” said Ghosh.

Talking about her candidature, Priyanka, who could be seen fighting cases of post-poll violence in Calcutta High court, said, “This fight is against a person, who kept mum when women in this state were being tortured. She forgot that she is a chief minister and the chair is not for one party but for every person of the state. It was her responsibility to stop violence. Bhawanipur people are cosmopolitan and intellectual in nature and they will have to decide whom they will vote. Will they vote for someone, who made people homeless or someone, who helped them come back to their homes.”

Not minding Priyanka being a political lightweight against a heavyweight Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh drew parallels between Mamata Banerjee’s fight against CPI(M) heavyweight Somnath Chatterjee. “In 1984, who knew Mamata that well. But she managed to beat Somnath Chatterjee. Priyanka is a firebrand leader of our party. She is not an individual and is a representative of the party,” Ghosh.

The BJP Bengal chief also said that the party wanted a woman candidate to fight another woman. “Our experience tells us that we have to comment and behave with caution when there is a woman opposition candidate. So, we wanted it to be a woman vs woman fight. When Mamata loses, she plays the woman card to win over people’s sentiments,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee was defeated by the BJP just four months back. “She is trying her luck again. There has been talk of a constitutional crisis. She herself is responsible for this. She only forced this bypoll. She left Bhawanipur as she was not confident that she would win and now she has to come back to the same arena,” added Ghosh.

Ghosh also pointed out that the TMC is taking this fight in all seriousness as the party has already activated their campaign machinery, bringing in top leaders to write graffiti.

The BJP has also lined up an impressive list of star campaigners, who will be campaigning for the three bypoll BJP candidates. The list includes names of Union ministers like Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, Shantanu Thakur and former Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. Interestingly, the list also has the name of former Union minister and Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo. Clarifying on name, Ghosh said that Supriyo is very much in the party and is a “superstar” and so the party will benefit if he campaigns for the candidates.

Meanwhile, Supriyo has tweeted his wishes to Priyanka.

“Many Congratulations Priyanka Tibrewal BJP. She is a spirited girl & fought all my Legal Battles (Succesfully) in Politics since 2014 with a lot of grit, LOGIC & confidence.

There was a reason why I forced her to join the Party. Extremely happy for her.

Life is not always about winning or losing - it more about having the grit to fight a tough battle. My bestest of Wishes to her.

PS: Have always introduced Bright Gritty Youngsters to the Party & strongly backed them. I am very confident they will make the party proud in the years to come. Amen