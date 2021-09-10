Australian ministers in Delhi for first '2+2' ministerial dialogue

New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton arrived in Delhi on Friday for holding the inaugural bilateral "2+2" ministerial dialogue.



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the dialogue, which will be held tomorrow, a milestone in India-Australia partnership.



"Australian FM Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton arrive in Delhi for the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. EAM Dr S Jaishankar and RM Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian side for this Dialogue tomorrow," Bagchi said in a tweet.



"A milestone in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said.



Payne, who is also the Minister for Women, will also meet Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday. She will also deliver a lecture at the Observer Research Foundation.



Payne will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar at Hyderabad House tomorrow before the two sides hold the inaugural "2+2" ministerial dialogue.



—UNI