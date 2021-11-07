Aryan Was Framed For Rs 18 Cr, Claims Another Witness

Mumbai: Vijay Pagare, who claims to be an eyewitness in the ongoing drugs on cruise case, alleged that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was framed deliberately by some people to make money.

He says that he was in touch with Sunil Patil, Manish Bhanushali etc for some reason during September 27 and October 3.

He also claims that he went near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on October 3 with Bhanushali. "We reached the NCB office where I saw the whole atmosphere. When I returned to the hotel, I saw on TV that Shah Rukh Khan's son has been caught.

"I immediately understood that there has been a big mess and Aryan Khan has been implicated," he said.

"On October 3, Bhanushali met me and asked me to accompany him to get money. While I was with him in the car, I heard them saying that a deal of Rs 25 crore was scheduled but settled on Rs 18 crore and Rs 50 lakh taken", Pagare said.

Pagare further said,"I had given money to Sunil Patil in 2018-19 for some work and for the last six months, I was following him to get that money back.

"This year in September, we were in a hotel room where Sunil Patil told Bhanushali that a big game has happened and we need to leave for Ahmedabad.

"They returned from Ahmedabad only on October 3 and Bhanushali asked me to accompany him to get my money back."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.—ANI