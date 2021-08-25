Arrest justified, custodial interrogation not necessary: Court on Narayan Rane's arrest

Raigarh (Maharashtra): The arrest is justified but custodial interrogation is not necessary, said the magistrate who granted bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane, arrested for his alleged 'derogatory remarks' against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, was granted bail a few hours later by the local Court in Mahad of Raigarh district.

While granting conditional bail, the magistrate in his written order termed Rane's arrest as 'justified' but stated that custodial interrogation was not necessary in the case as the statement was allegedly made before the media.

"Considering the nature of the offence, I do not find necessary to hand over the accused to police custody," said the magistrate.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor and investigating officer objected to the bail saying that the accused could make similar statements to create disharmony in the community.

While granting the bail, the court put several conditions on Rane. He was asked to furnish a surety bond of Rs 15,000 and cooperate with the investigation when his voice samples are to be collected. The court also asked him to be present at Alibaug police station for two consecutive Mondays.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at many places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap." (ANI)