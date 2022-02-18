Punjabiyat Does Not Bow Down Before Anyone: Priyanka

Chandigarh (The Hawk): “When I saw that the Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister of Delhi were talking about Punjabiyat, I laughed at them”, said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a rally at Pathankot in Punjab on Thursday.

She explained, “One has to live in Punjabiyat to understand Punjabiyat. Punjabiyat is service, Punjabiyat is truth, harmony, hard work, and honesty. Punjabiyat does not bow down before anyone. How will these people understand Punjabiyat?”

Lashing at PM Modi and Kejriwal , Priyanka said , “Today, the political parties whose leaders come in front of you and talk about Punjabiyat, one of them has bowed down in front of their big industrialist friends, and Arvind Kejriwal ji will bow down before anyone for political power.” Claiming herself a member of Punjabi family, Priyanka added, “My father-in-law, who left everything at the time of partition, he started his business from the beginning with his hard work in a Moradabad city of UP, started a business with blood and sweat, raised his family, this is Punjabiyat.”

Declaring Channi a true saver of Punjabiyat, Priyanka said , “The truth is that your Chief Minister Channi ji is in front of you to save Punjabiyat.”

She praised Channi and said that Channi ji's government has taken bold concrete decisions in 111 days that no government in the country has taken. Now opportunity is coming before you. Your decision will decide your future.

Exhorting women to vote for congress, she said, “If my sisters want their children do not have to struggle and they have a strong future, then Congress government will have to be brought in Punjab to make their future strong.”

Alleging PM Modi an anti-farmer, Priyanka hit with a hard hammer that farmers agitated against farm laws, but the Prime Minister, who now came to Pathankot to seek votes, did not go to meet those farmers at that time.

“The Prime Minister who came here yesterday to Pathankot for elections, the same Prime Minister could not come 5-6 kms out of his house to meet those farmers. For a year, they remained on agitation. He went to America, went to Canada, went all over the world but didn't meet the agitating farmers.”

She warned that such laws were being brought for the farmers, which were going to give the income of the farmers' blood and sweat to the same industrialists. In a similar way, politics is going on in the country for the rich. If you see how many small businesses are there in Pathankot, there are medium businesses, there are shopkeepers, who are earning their livelihood peacefully, what is their condition today??

She said that PM Modi bought two airplanes worth 16000 crores for himself, but did not give dues of 14000 crores to sugarcane farmers.

Indicating towards Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where four farmers and a journalist were murdered during an anti-farm law protest last October, Priyanka alleged, “No one even came to ask the agitating farmers, on the contrary, his minister's son crushed 6 farmers under his car and no action was taken on him. The minister's son who crushed the farmers also got bail and he is going to be released and Modi ji still stands on the stage with his father. they have no shame.”

Priyanka said that Both AAP and BJP are playing on the same board. They both talk on religions and use emotions. But not doing any work for the public.

She further said, “Some say - vote on the basis of religion. Some say - vote on the basis of security. Someone uses your faith, someone makes you feel insecure. But no one is talking about development.”

Stating the promises as fake, Priyanka said , “Modi ji had said that 15 lakh rupees will be given, no one got it. Now Kejriwal ji is saying that there will be a benefit of up to 7 lakhs. Elections are here and many leaders are coming. There is such a huge problem of unemployment. Employment used to come from big PSUs like Railways, BHEL. But the Modi govt sold all the PSUs to the two industrialists whom they bow down to. Where will the jobs come from now?”

