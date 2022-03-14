Pak Inducts J-10C Fighter Jets From China To Counter India's Rafale

New Delhi / Islamabad: Pakistan has inducted multi purpose J-10C fighter jets, acquired from China, into its Air Force to improve its combat capabilities.

In a formal induction ceremony on Friday held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the jet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.

His statement is a veiled reference about India's recent procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France.

"Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system," Khan said addressing the ceremony.

He also stated that induction of J-10 C is a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF.

Khan thanked China for providing the aircraft in a short span of about eight months when it often takes years to acquire modern jets. The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, currently being used by the PAF. Pakistan had announced the display of the new jet on March 23 at the annual Defence Day Parade. J-10C is manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) for the Chinese Air Force. It can carry out air-to-air combat including strike missions. Pakistan had requested to buy the fighter jets as far back as 2006. The negotiations finally led to the purchase of 25 J-10C fighters.

