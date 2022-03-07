Israel PM Naftali Bennett Returns From Surprise Trip To Russia

Tel Aviv: Israel’s prime minister has returned from a surprise trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed the war in Ukraine. Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met the Russian leader for three hours. The trip was made in coordination and with the blessing of the Biden administration, according to Bennett’s office.

Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting with Putin. He then flew to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Bennett landed in Israel on Sunday morning and is expected to convene his Cabinet for its weekly meeting later in the day. Bennett’s trip was the latest attempt at diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Israel has delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but also maintains ties with Moscow to make sure that Israeli and Russian warplanes do not come into conflict in neighbouring Syria.

—PTI