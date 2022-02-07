Channi Will Be The CM Face Of Congress In Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Congress party has decided that present Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be the CM face in the ongoing assembly elections in Punjab. This was declared by the congress leader and former President of Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a virtual rally at Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday. Announcing the name of CM face, Rahul said that this is not his decision, but the decision of people of Punjab. He divulged that he asked the workers and leaders of the party and the decision is based on their say, however he himself also has the same opinion. He asserted that the voice of the people was to see a chief minister, who knows the grief and sufferings of the poor people , who works as a public servant and not as a ‘King’, who remains in the public and listen to their grievances.

After the declaration of his name as CM face , Channi thanked the congress High Command and the people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in him and assured to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication.

In a tweet , Channi said , “I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication.”

The another contender of the CM face , Navjot Singh Sidhu ,however claiming him as a strong face , said on Saturday that a chief ministerial face will decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not .As Punjab assembly has 117 seats and number 60, one more than 59 lawmakers needed to form government in Punjab.

On getting some indications that Charajit Singh Channi might be the CM face , Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Thursday at a poll meeting in Amritsar, had said “People at the top want a weak chief minister who can dance to their tunes.”

He added “If a new Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time.”

But on Saturday morning ,Sidhu changed his tune and tweeted , “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!”.

