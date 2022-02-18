Bomb, IED Threat Calls In Delhi, Link With Ghazipur Incident Suspected

New Delhi: Calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic on Thursday.

In view of the gravity of the situation, Delhi Police has also summoned National Security Guard personnel to the spot.

The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said. "An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official said.

Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seemapuri. "The call is regarding IEDs. We are taking it seriously," said the police official.

According to a source, investigation in the Seemapuri IED call has revealed that it has connection with Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month. "The case is connected to Ghazipur IED recovery case. A 3 kg IED was recovered on January 17 from near the Ghazipur mandi. A Special Cell team found a bag in the house of a suspect and some suspicious articles. The occupants of the house is missing. The landlord was detained and is being questioned," said a source.

—IANS