5 Killed As Under-Construction Mall Slab Crashes In Pune; PM Grieves

Pune: At least five labourers were crushed to death and five others injured when a slab of an under-construction mall crashed in the Shastrinagar area of the city late Thursday night, officials said here on Friday.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a mesh of steel rods for building a reinforced concrete slab at the basement level of the mall site in Yerawada part caved in suddenly.

While five workers were trapped and crushed by the weight of the steel and concrete, at least five others were hurt in the tragedy and they have been admitted to the Sassoon Hospital, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar.

Pune Chief Fire Officer Sunil Gilbile informed that around 10 labourers were working at the site when the accident occurred and immediate help was rushed to them, amid apprehensions that the toll could increase.

—IANS