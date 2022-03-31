3 Pak Soldiers Killed, 18 Injured In Militant Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Three Pakistan security personnel were killed and 18 others injured in an overnight attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, Dawn reported.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital where an emergency was declared while more troops had been dispatched to the area.

In a statement, the police said three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till Wednesday morning.

The incident comes days after four soldiers were killed in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan in the night between March 23 and March 24.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists had tried to infiltrate Pakistan at midnight, but their attempt was foiled due to the "alertness and timely response of army troops". "The terrorists, having failed, fled... and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties," the statement had read.

--IANS