‘Sad day in our constitutional history’: Smriti Irani on Narayan Rane’s arrest

New Delhi: Soon after Maharashtra Police detained Union Minister Narayan Rane for his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on August 24 reacted sharply and termed it as sad day in India’s constitutional history. “What happened in Maharashtra is against all norms, not only of decency of protocol, but also law. This is the depths to which depravity will now be politically exhibited in Maharashtra. It's a sad day in our constitutional history” said Union Minister Irani.—ANI