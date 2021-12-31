Don't bend under any political pressure, Punjab CM tells police

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) In wake of the "insulting" remark by his Congress' state chief Navjot Sidhu for saying an MLA makes "police wet their pants", Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday categorically told the police personnel not to bend under political pressure.



In his address at a police function at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex in Jalandhar city, Channi, while striking an emotional chord, said the service in armed forces and the police is challenging and only those people who have zeal to serve the country and its people join these forces.



The Chief Minister's assertions come days after Punjab Congress chief Sidhu made defamatory comments against police at a political rally.



Sidhu mocked the police and told his party workers to make cops "wet their pants".



Announcing a slew of incentives for the policemen to end the "dissent" between the policemen and the government, Channi said the government fully recognised the immense contribution of Punjab Police in socio-economic development of the state. No stone would be left unturned for welfare of the police personnel, he assured.



While accepting a major demand of the cops to restart uniform allowance, the Chief Minister said superior quality uniform will be provided to them by the government. He also announced a free bus travel for the cops on duty in government buses and they will continue to get 13 months' salary.



For the bomb disposal unit, who put their life in danger while discharge of their duties, the government will provide risk allowance to them, he said.



--IANS

