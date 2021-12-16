Domestic help involved in murder of elderly Srinagar woman arrested

Srinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) A non-local domestic help who allegedly murdered his employee - an elderly woman - in Srinagar city on Thursday was arrested while trying to flee, police said



Police said the elderly woman was killed by her domestic help in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.



The domestic help, belonging to Uttarakhand, also stole some cash and jewellery from the house, police said.



"The accused attacked the elderly lady with a knife. She succumbed to her injuries," an officer said.



The accused as Omprakash Sah, 21, was intercepted and arrested at Tikri on the Srinagar-Jammu highway while on way to Jammu, police said.



The stolen cash and jewellery has been recovered from the accused, a police source said.



