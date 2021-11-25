Doctors at KIMS Hyd perform 3 double-lung transplants in 24 hrs

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Doctors at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have successfully performed three double-lung transplant surgeries on three recipients within 24 hours.



The leading healthcare provider claimed on Thursday that this feat is the first ever in Asia, and possibly an unprecedented one in the world.



These procedures were performed at the main branch of the hospital located at Hyderabad, and the team of doctors was led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, who is considered a legend in heart and lung transplant surgeries.



The three patients operated over the past 24 hours were at an advanced stage of lung failure, and in need of lung transplant for weeks and months, the hospital said.



While the first set of lungs was harvested from a brain dead victim in Hyderabad, the second pair was harvested at a hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and transported to the city on a chartered aircraft. Both these were done in the second half on Wednesday. The third pair of lungs were harvested in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Thursday morning and transported to Hyderabad by flight.



Dr Sandeep Attawar, Chief Transplant Surgeon, KIMS Heart & Lung Institute, a division of KIMS Hospitals said, a team of 12 specialist doctors ably supported by nursing staff made a highly coordinated effort from across three different states, and ensured the harvested lungs were transported and transplanted within 6 to 8 hours time frame. Each of the recipients was at an advanced stage of lung failure and required external oxygen support for survival.



"When patients wait for life saving organ transplant, this wait can be excruciatingly long and painful. At this point the availability of the matching donor organ comes as a blessing. As Transplant physicians our responsibility lies in making this happen and being prepared for such situations every single hour of the day," said Dr Sandeep Attawar



"KIMS Hospitals is today among the best-in-class healthcare providers in the country. This latest accomplishment demonstrates the capabilities of the team of doctors and the facilities created at the Institution," said Dr Abhinay Bollineni, Chief Executive Officer, KIMS Hospitals. He congratulated Dr Sandeep Attawar, other doctors and support staff.



Attawar is among the most experienced heart and lung transplant surgeons in the country. A veteran in the field of transplant surgeries with over 25-years' experience, and has to date performed over 12,000 heart surgeries, and has over 350 transplant surgeries for lungs, heart, and artificial heart to his credit.



Also present in the team which performed these transplant surgeries include Dr Vijil Rahulan, Dr Prabhat Dutta, and Dr Srinivas.



