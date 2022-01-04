'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Hindi teaser casts a distorting spell

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) The Hindi teaser of the 'Doctor Strange' sequel - 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - was released recently and it promises the next big multiverse film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



It shows two versions of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and his evil counterpart Defender Strange.



The film picks up directly after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse after Tom Holland's Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him. However, the multiple is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The teaser suggests that the multiverse will get warped after the same ritual.



The film will see Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their respective roles with Xochitl Gomez joining the MCU as America Chavez. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 6.



