Doctor-actor Ashish Gokhale on playing CBI officer in recently released '420 IPC'
Fri, 17 Dec 2021 1639742053000
Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Doctor turned Actor Ashish Gokhale will be seen portraying the role of a CBI officer Achalekar in '420 IPC' alongside Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak.
The film, a suspense drama, is written and directed by Manish Gupta.
Shedding light on his character and his process as an actor, Ashish said: "Playing a CBI officer is very special for me, every role I play, first I study the character, I ask myself various questions about the role, I try to think according to the story and my character so that I can portray the same in front of the camera."
Talking about his research for the part, he added: "I did research on CBI Officer's body language and then I've changed myself and tried to adapt the same, for eg, I used to eat, sleep, walk, talk, stand like a CBI officer since I've signed the role, even my colleagues & hospital staff have noticed that change in me."
Produced by Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar, '420 IPC' is available to stream on Zee5.
--IANS
aa/dc
The film, a suspense drama, is written and directed by Manish Gupta.
Shedding light on his character and his process as an actor, Ashish said: "Playing a CBI officer is very special for me, every role I play, first I study the character, I ask myself various questions about the role, I try to think according to the story and my character so that I can portray the same in front of the camera."
Talking about his research for the part, he added: "I did research on CBI Officer's body language and then I've changed myself and tried to adapt the same, for eg, I used to eat, sleep, walk, talk, stand like a CBI officer since I've signed the role, even my colleagues & hospital staff have noticed that change in me."
Produced by Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar, '420 IPC' is available to stream on Zee5.
--IANS
aa/dc