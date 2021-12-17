Doctor-actor Ashish Gokhale on playing CBI officer in recently released '420 IPC'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Doctor turned Actor Ashish Gokhale will be seen portraying the role of a CBI officer Achalekar in '420 IPC' alongside Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak.



The film, a suspense drama, is written and directed by Manish Gupta.



Shedding light on his character and his process as an actor, Ashish said: "Playing a CBI officer is very special for me, every role I play, first I study the character, I ask myself various questions about the role, I try to think according to the story and my character so that I can portray the same in front of the camera."



Talking about his research for the part, he added: "I did research on CBI Officer's body language and then I've changed myself and tried to adapt the same, for eg, I used to eat, sleep, walk, talk, stand like a CBI officer since I've signed the role, even my colleagues & hospital staff have noticed that change in me."



Produced by Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar, '420 IPC' is available to stream on Zee5.



--IANS

aa/dc



