Doaba heartland of martyrs, says Punjab CM

Jalandhar, Jan 26 (IANS) Calling Doaba the heartland of martyrs, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said this region was the epicentre of the Ghadar and Babbar movements which spearheaded the freedom struggle against British imperialism.



In his address after unfurling the tricolour to mark the 73rd Republic Day here, he recalled the countless sacrifices made during Independence movement by several iconic revolutionaries.



"These freedom fighters envisioned an India free from the maladies of illiteracy, unemployment, social, economic and legal inequality. Thus, I bow my head in reverence to these great stalwarts imbued with patriotism from the sacred land of Jalandhar," said Channi, adding Punjabis made the maximum sacrifices in the fight for throwing off the foreign yoke.



Likewise, the Chief Minister also pointed out the yeoman's service rendered by the Punjabis, especially the farmers, for the overall development of the country in the aftermath of Independence which is evident from the state contributing more than 60 per cent towards national food bowl to make the country self-reliant in food production.



Recalling the exceptional contribution made by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution, said it was an huhemongous task to frame the constitution for a country as diverse as "ours but Baba Saheb made strenuous efforts and accomplished the gigantic work with aplomb".



Exhorting the people to leave no stone unturned in ensuring unhindered developmental journey of the country, he assured the communal harmony and peace in the state would be maintained at all costs.



Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the parade and took salute from the march past, led by IPS officer Jasroop Kaur Baath and DSP Satbir Singh.



