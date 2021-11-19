DMK, PMK welcome repeal of farm laws

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Ruling DMK and opposition PMK have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Friday on the repeal of the three farm laws.



Welcoming Modi's announcement Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said it is a victory for the farmer's non-violent protest.



Stalin said history teaches that in a democracy people's views should be respected.



He said the victory of the non-violent protest in securing back the rights proves that India is Mahatma Gandhi's nation.



Stalin also added that DMK can be proud of protesting along with the farmers and passing a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to withdraw the farm laws.



Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said it was DMK President M.K. Stalin first who had demanded the repeal of the three farm laws.



DMK MP Kanimozhi said: "The withdrawal of farm lws by the union government is a huge victory for our farmers and a great victory for our democracy.



"It restores our faith that the king's voice should echo the voice of the people," she added.



According to PMK Founder S.Ramadoss, the decision to withdraw the farm laws for the benefit of farmers is welcome.



Ramadoss added that despite 150 farmers losing their lives during their more than one year protest, the withdrawal of the laws is their victory.



--IANS

vj/dpb

