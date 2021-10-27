DMK plays down political row on TN Guv seeking report

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) The DMK has played down the controversy erupting after Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi sought a report regarding various state government departments and the ongoing welfare schemes.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu has sent a circular to all department heads, saying that the "Governor wishes to know about the state departments and their ongoing welfare schemes".



However, the DMK spokesman, J. Constantine Raveendran told IANS, "The present Governor R.N. Ravi has sought information through Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and this is a routine practice during functioning of a government."



"This is unlike the previous Governor Banwarilal Purohit who had sought information on welfare schemes without knowledge of the then Chief Minister K. Palaniswamy or other ministers and as a responsible opposition we had objected to that. The present Governor has sought information from the Chief Secretary and we don't have any problems with it as there is no controversy regarding the same," Raveendran said.



State Chief Secretary had clarified over the Governor seeking a report and issued a statement, saying, "Governor seeking information is a routine practice in government administration. It is inappropriate to make this a controversial issue and those who are aware of the functioning of government administration understand that it is a routine procedure as a new Governor has assumed office."



The statements of the DMK Spokesperson and the Chief Secretary are clear indicators that the state government and the DMK do not want to make this issue a controversy.



However, Congress, an ally of the DMK in the state, has objected against the current Governor seeking a report on the government from the Chief Secretary and has termed this as an interference of the Governor in administration of the elected government.



Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, K.S. Alagiri came out strongly against the circular and in a statement on Tuesday said, "The Governor has no right to monitor or interfere in government schemes. He is an appointee and not an elected representative so the Governor's move in this regard has an ulterior motive and is against the constitution. He should stop such activities henceforth."



Senior Congress leader and Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Chairman, Peter Alphonse, too, came out strongly against the Governor seeking a report from the state government on welfare schemes.



Speaking to the media, he said, "The post of the Governor is like a fire tender. It should come into picture only when there is fire. When the government administration is going smoothly there is no need for the Governor's interference. The summoning and meeting the officials by the Governor will give an impression that there are two governments in the state."



When the DMK was in the opposition, it came out strongly against the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit who had visited the district headquarters and sought information on welfare schemes of the then government and progress of these schemes.



The DMK had then conducted protest marches to the district headquarters where the Governor Banwarilal Purohit used to visit but he defended his action, saying that he was acting according to the Constitution.



However, when protests increased, the then Governor had silently refused visits to the district headquarters.



--IANS

aal/khz/dpb