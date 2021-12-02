DMK, other Oppn parties to approach Supreme Court over Puducherry local body polls

Puducherry, Dec 2 (IANS) The opposition parties of Puducherry, including the DMK, will be moving the Supreme Court challenging the poll notification for local bodies in the Union Territory without reservations to Backward Classes(BC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST).



The opposition parties would be filing a petition in the apex court where another case for reservation from the territory is already pending.



This is following the Madras High Court dismissing the petitions over the same issue as "withdrawn".



The first bench of the Madras High Court represented by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bandari and Justice PD Adikesavalu on Wednesday dismissed the petitions after hearing the arguments for two days.



Senior Counsel and former Advocate General of Tamil Nadu Vijay Narayan appearing for the Puducherry government said that the government was planning to set up a commission to study the political backwardness and was fully committed to providing reservation or the Backward Classes. The senior advocate sought two months' time regarding sorting out the backward class reservation issue.



Representing the DMK and other opposition parties, Advocate P. Wilson said that caste-wise data on the BCs and STs was taken during the previous census and that it was available with the Union Ministry of Social Empowerment.



The DMK side also argued that providing reservations to SC's and STs were mandatory according to the constitution.



