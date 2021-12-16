DMK govt failed to control spiralling prices: Panneerselvam

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The AIADMK Coordinator and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu O.Panneerselvam on Thursday said prices of all items have gone up by three times during the seven-month DMK rule.



He also said the historic increase in prices, if it continues, would reduce the people's purchasing power and impact the state's economy.



Panneerselvam said the DMK came to power on the campaign `towards dawn' but the people did not get any new dawn.



The AIADMK leader said measures like manufacturing items based on the purchasing power of the people, safeguard the essential items from natural disasters, control smuggling and punishing the hoarders would bring the prices under control.



According to Panneerselvam, the DMK government has failed to act to control the prices.



--IANS

vj/shb/



