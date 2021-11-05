Diwali turns tragic: Body of missing boy found in Mysuru

Mysuru, Nov 5 (IANS) Diwali celebration turned sour for a trader in Karnataka's Hanagod after the body of his nine-year-old abducted son was recovered.



Karthik was abducted on November 3 and his body was recovered a day after.



While one person has been arrested in this connection, four others are still at large.



The boy, a Class 4 student, had gone missing after he left home to buy firecrackers.



His father Nagaraj received a call from the accused demanding Rs 4 lakh as ransom. The accused also asked him not to approach the police.



However, Nagraj reported the matter to police, post which one of the accused was arrested.



During investigation, the accused confessed to having killed the boy.



He also showed the spot where the body was dumped.



The police suspect that after making the ransom call, the kidnappers, who got worried of being identified, killed the boy and went into hiding.



The involvement of villagers from surrounding areas is being suspected.



Further investigation is on.



--IANS

