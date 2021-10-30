Diwali Gifting: The Fashion Edit

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) The festival of lights gives us an opportunity celebrate with our loved ones. With Diwali around the corner, it is time to honour the relationships you truly cherish and bond with friends and family. Here's a curation of the latest styles and accessories to complete your look and feel on trend through the many soirees you attend.







Men



1. Rado - HyperChrome Chronograph Watch for Men: The Hyperchrome collection is all about innovations, unprecedented watch construction and sleek design, delivering a ground-breaking Rado timepiece. Dynamic and attractive, the HyperChrome timepieces are designed to look just as good with casual attire as it does with sports gear. A watch that delivers all the functions with the style you want. It's an ideal gift for your loved one.



Available on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Price - INR 1,26,000



2. Brown Bear Classic Laptop Bag



Defined by its simple yet rich leather body, the Brown Bear Classic Laptop Bag is a testament to the working class of today that deserves luxury and comfort every day.



Price: Rs 10,702.35 Available online https://brownbear.in/product/brown-bear-classic-laptop-bag/



3. The GEL-KAYANO® 28 LITE-SHOW™



The shoe creates a stable stride that moves you towards a balanced mindset. Practical for early morning or evening runs, this model's reflective details improve visibility in low-light settings. Featuring a lower-profile external heel counter, this piece cradles your foot with improved rearfoot support.



Price: Rs 14,999/- Shop online at https://www.asics.com/in/en-in



4. Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit



One gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells is the perfect gift idea for Diwali. The kit comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of functions like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer.



Price: Rs 3,495 Available online



5. Onitsuka Tiger's iconic MEXICO 66™



Updated with a recycled leather upper, we pay tribute to the Onitsuka Tiger's iconic MEXICO 66™ model in new eco-friendly ways. The MEXICO 66 model combines the features of the original LIMBER-UP™ training shoe that debuted in 1961 and the design of the Limber shoe debuted in 1966, as one of the first models that featured the iconic Stripes.



Price: Rs. 9999 OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.onitsukatiger.com



6. Oversized Everest Pavé Gold-tone And Acetate Watch by Michael Kors



This statement-making design features a bold face and inverted contrasting pavé bezel. Fresh dazzling details, like tortoise acetate and crystal-covered centre links, add the groundbreaking fashion elements to this timepiece that perfectly encapsulate the essence of the ultimate luxury brand.



Priced at Rs 25,995 /- These watches are available for purchase at select online and offline retail stores.



7. American Eagle



The brand offers a wide range of gifting options for your loved ones. The collection includes an array of T-shirts, collared shirts, boxers, belts and classic denim in 90s washes for men while it has printed midi skirts, tops and classic denim in various cuts and washes for women that would make for ideal gifting options for your friends and family depending on their unique style preferences.



Price: Rs 799 onwards Availability - http://aeo.in/



8. Numero Uno Denim Shirt



This time a fun iteration of street style and Workwear vibe has been tailored into the collection. These shirts highlighting minimal prints to patchwork, faded washes, vintage breakouts and simple stitches lend a FUN, contemporary and modern splash to it. Taking the trend, a notch higher, it has also incorporated a patched denim shirt in the range that is sure to make heads turn.



Price: Rs 1899 - 2299 Availability Numero Uno online and stores



9. Hush Puppies x Bata Classic Browns



These classic brown sandals from Hush Puppies feature perforated cutout straps on front are an added bonus as they give a cool retro take to a classy casual trend. Asking for more? Get an all-day support (in fashion and comfort) as your style transitions from dusk till dawn; they're perfect for bright sherwanis to sober suits.



Price: Rs 3999/-. online and stores



Women



1. SWAROVSKI - Triangle White Rhodium Plated Millenia Necklace: This timeless necklace from Swarovski will make a glamorous addition to your wardrobe this festive season. Featuring oversized trillion cut crystals in a sleek rhodium-plated setting, it is a shining example of bold simplicity. You can wear it to elevate a shirt collar by day or sleek suiting at night. This necklace is part of the Millenia family, designed by Creative Director Giovanna Engel Bert for Collection I.



Available on Tata CLiQ Luxury. Price - INR 43,900



2. ALDO Sprimont White Bag



Anchor your look with a luxe top handle bag designed with a mix of snake prints & bold metal hardware.



Price: MRP- 7999/- Available online.



3. Festive foot forward by Woods



This collection showcases a lot of bright colours with metallic tints. It boons from a wide variety of footwear styles with the finest stitches to the most recent modern cuts and extravagant designs, that do not compromise on quality and comfort. Featuring ankle strap, sling-backs & kitten heels in vibrant shades and intricate metallic hues, this assemblage is just what you need to up your style quotient this festive season.



Price Range: On Request Availability: Across all WOODS stores



4. Gemstone Jewellery by GemPunditA person can never have enough jewellery. Be it, men or women, everyone loves to adorn exquisite jewel pieces. Having a beautiful piece of stone adorned in your favourite accessory is a dream of many. You can choose a gemstone based on specific zodiac signs by getting it customized on rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets. The platform also provides astrological services so that you consult before getting anything customized. With Diwali comes the festive magic, revitalizing our spirits with love, warmth and prosperity. The price range for the bracelets starts from Rs 3000 and goes upto rs 1 Lakh depending upon per carat and gemstone.



5. Exuberance By RK Jewellers South Extension -2



Keeping festivity and the emotions connected with these festivals in mind RK jewellers presents a range of graceful and elegant neck pieces in various designs such as trending geometric patterns in polki jewellery that blends perfectly with the festivity of this season.



This festive season, shine inside out with RK Jewellers! Price: On Request. Available: RK Jewellers Market E5, Block E, South Extension II, New Delhi, Delhi 11004



6. Rosa by Emporio Armani



Contemporary style meets elegance with Emporio Armani's range of Rosa wristwatches, taking the sophistication to new heights. The timepiece features a stunning glitz-covering bezel, along with a mother-of-pearl dial and timeless roman numerals that are bound to grab eyeballs. This gorgeous range exudes luxury, perfected by their classic dome-linked stainless-steel bracelets, in an ethereal rose gold tone.



]Priced at Rs 24,495/- These watches are available for purchase at select online and offline retail stores.



7. WESTSIDE



This brand-new festive collection - Light Up, exudes vibrant opulence and etherealizes this festive season highlighting the fusion of ethnicity and modernity. Step into the light after a yearlong wait in a seamless blend of ethnic prints and modern silhouettes. In cheerful shades of red and green with delicate floral detailing, these Zuba looks are ready to kick off the festive season.



Explore the range now. Visit a Westside store near you, or online at westside.com or TataCliq



8. Miraggio Bag



Making global trends accessible with its out of the ordinary and avant-garde designs, Miraggio is a one-stop destination of à la mode handbags designed to embrace the women of today.



Price: Rs 2,499/- onwards Availability- http://www.miraggiolife.com Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa



9. Marie Claire x Bata High Heel Vibe



If a towering pair of heels is your Diwali dance floor vibe, and you don't want sore feet after partying-hard; these sparkling silver heels from Marie Claire are a must have. The floral design comes together beautifully with the miniscule geometric circles. Together they offer the old school meets modern romance. Grab your pair now, and get set dancing.



Price: Rs 1999/- at Bata



Kids



1. Girls Lime Green Silver Jacquard Sweater (Sparkles)

This full sleeves and round neck sweater is an ideal option for this festive season. Made from premium quality the fabric, the sweater is extremely gentle on little one's skin. The beautiful all-over print is knitted into the fabric making it feel light on the body.



Price: Rs 1299 Available on https://miniklub.in/



2. Girls Black Jacquard Party Dress(Sparkles)

The cute little black jacquard party dress comes with a back button opening for easy dressing. This soft textured dress is a must-have for the festive season for its design and pattern that will turn your little one into a princess.



Price: Rs 2299 Available on https://miniklub.in/



3. Girls Metallic Color block Jacket(Sparkles)

The metallic colour block jacket is all about the bling and shines giving a complete Rockstar vibe. This retro feel half sleeve jacket is ideal for cold winters to add extra warmth and snug. It has a front zip opening for easy dressing and can be layered on any of the brand's sets to complete the look.



Price: Rs 1899 Available on https://miniklub.in/



4. BOYS SILVER POLY JACKET (Sparkles)

The silver poly jacket has thick wadding making it warm and cosy for the winter season. The fabric is waterproof for any sudden cloud bursts. It comes with a front popper opening for easy dressing and two extra front pockets. The vibrant colors and funky silver contrasting fabric makes this a trendy and festive addition. It can be layered over any of brand's sets to complete the look.



Price: Rs 1899 Available on https://miniklub.in/



--IANS

lh/tb/





