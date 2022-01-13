Divyenndu: It's overwhelming when people address me by my character's name

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who enthralled the audience with his performance of Munna Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur', feels overwhelmed when people address him by the characters that he has portrayed on the screen.



The actor also mentioned that more than the medium of exhibition, it's about the challenges that a character brings with itself. He always takes into consideration the relevance of the content before being a part of it.



Talking about the characters, Divyenndu said, "Munna Bhaiya and Akhil Shrivastav (Bichhoo Ka Khel) have become homegrown characters to me. and it is an overwhelming feeling when people address me as these characters wherever I go, or ask me about these shows because that means I have left an impact for a longer term than just those few hours of watching the series and that is satisfying."



He further mentioned that in the current times, content speaks for itself, "Shows like 'Mirzapur' and 'Bichhoo Ka Khel' have their content speak for them. As an actor, it was never about the medium for me, it has always been about how much I am getting to challenge myself as an actor, how much relevance my content has and as long it doesn't harm anyone, I would always want to be a part of it."



"Both of these shows have broken all the shackles in terms of target audiences and have been liked by people from every strata of the society being OTT creations, and that is what proves what kind of groundbreaking hits these projects have been", he concluded.



