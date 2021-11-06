Divorced woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) A 26-year divorced woman was allegedly murdered by her partner in Bengaluru on Saturday, police said.



The deceased was identified as Gayathri, a resident of Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar police station limits, and worked as a maid.



According to police, Gayathri was divorced from her husband and their two children lived with him.



She had developed a relationship with Manju Prasad (29), a former BBMP auto driver, for three years. On Saturday, a fight broke out between the two and he strangled her to death.



The Vijayanagar police have arrested the accused.



--IANS

mka/vd







