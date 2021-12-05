Divine superpower gave strength to kar sevaks to demolish disputed structure in Ayodhya: Sadhvi Rithambara

By Shashi Bhushan

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS)





In exclusive interview to IANS on 30th anniversary of the demolition of disputed structure, fire brand Hindu leader Sadhvi Rithambara said, "Whatever be said about the demolition, but let me clear once again that it was not planned and all the leaders present there with folded hands repeatedly asked the 'Ram bhakts' to come down. No one listened and without using any tool, with the blessing of divine superpower kar sevaks demolished the disputed structure."



She also pointed out that waiting almost three decades to start construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was painful.



Without taking any name, she also hit out at the political parties, including Samajwadi Party (SP) and said all the leaders have started visiting Ayodhya including those who once ordered the killing of Ram bhakts.



Excerpts from interview:



Q: What would you say about what happened 30 years ago in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992?



A: It was a big day which was a victory of the struggle of 500 years to restore the symbol of faith and belief of Hindus in a Hindu-majority nation. It also pulled the curtain on the long struggle which turned the holy land of Ayodhya into a battleground.



Women, men and even children made lots of sacrifices to restore the faith demolished by an attacker 500 years ago. With the fall of the disputed structure a long struggle came to an end. However, then a long wait for construction and allegations started after the demolition. Now, finally construction for the grand Ram Temple has started.



Q: What do you mean by the allegations after demolition?



A: After demolition of the disputed structure, everyone, who were trying to appease a particular section of the society or religion, started making allegations that it was pre-planned and a conspiracy. But let me clarify to you that it was not pre-planned or a conspiracy. It was spontaneous. All the leaders, political or religious, with folded hands repeatedly appealed to the kar Sevaks to come down from the disputed structure.



It has been already said the Ram Bhakts from across the country and globe would assemble in Ayodhya and do a symbolic 'kar sewa. There was no conspiracy.



To appease a particular community, several inquiries were initiated against me and other leaders who were present in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. CBI cases were filed against us. We are treated and addressed like criminals. We are mentally tortured for almost three decades.



Q: You said the reaction of 'kar sevaks' was spontaneous, then how was the structure demolished?



A: Yes, what happened on December 6, 1992 was spontaneous. Some divine superpower gave strength to the Ram bhakts to demolish the structure without any tools. Without divine superpower it was not possible to remove or break even a barricade, but kar sevaks not only removed all the barricades and reached the top of the disputed structure and finally pulled it down without using any tools which normally are required for demolition.



I think that Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman gave strength to the kar sevaks to clean the stigma of 500 years. It was the anger of kar sevaks and divine super power that helped in pulling down the structure.



Q: You said that waiting for construction was painful. What do you mean?



A: Long wait for the construction was painful and it made the Ram bhakts impatient. Struggle ended on December 6, 1992. Devotees knew that a temple would be constructed, but each passing year made them impatient.



How can a devotee, who himself lives in all luxury, tolerate that his God is living in a temporary structure made of a tent? It was like Lord Ram was imprisoned in the tent under tight security. With each passing year, temporary structure was weakening.



Witnessing all these was painful and was making everyone impatient. Now finally, construction has been started and finally the glory of Lord Ram will be restored. It also restores the faith and beliefs of Hindus for which they fought for 500 years.



Q: Many political leaders who earlier opposed the temple are now visiting Ayodhya to take the blessings of Lord Ram. What would you say on the Ayodhya visit of political leaders from all parties?



A: These leaders, who are visiting Ayodhya to take blessing of Lord Ram, had opposed the construction of the temple only for their politics of appeasement. Some ordered the killing of Ram bhakts. Others opposed and put hurdles in the construction of the Temple. They questioned the very existence of Lord Ram and Ram Setu. They fielded big lawyers in courts to stall the construction of the temple. They used all the tricks to stall construction of the Ram temple.



They are the ones who divided the motherland (country), they coined the term 'Bhagwa Aatankvad; (saffron terror). Now, realising the importance and power of the majority community, they have started visiting the temples.



Now Hindus are awakened and have made it clear to all that no one is allowed to play with our faith and belief.



Hindus will not forget all this and they understand their drama.



