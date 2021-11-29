Diversity is most beautiful aspect of Abu Dhabi T10, says Team Abu Dhabi GM Anderson

Abu Dhabi, Nov 29 (IANS) Team Abu Dhabi registered yet another victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after defeating The Chennai Braves by seven wickets on Sunday. The side is placed in the second spot on the table with 12 points from 8 matches.



Speaking during the match against The Chennai Braves, Team Abu Dhabi General Manager Shane Anderson spoke about the beauty of the Abu Dhabi T10, "The big difference between Abu Dhabi T10 and all the franchises around the world is that we don't have a quota for players from certain nationalities. The beauty of T10 is that it's extremely diverse."



Asked about the reasons behind the appointment of Paul Farbrace as the coach of Team Abu Dhabi, Anderson said, "We always want a mix of good people to be involved in this team. If everyone's got the right attitude, everyone's positive and everyone's together then we are going to have success. And I think Paul Farbrace really stood out when we started discussing strategy for the team. I like his thought process and therefore it was an easy decision for us."



Anderson also spoke about their efforts of building a fanbase for Team Abu Dhabi, "We are a young franchise. This is our third year. We are building our fanbase organically here in Abu Dhabi. We've had some great crowds this year. And we will continue to build our fanbase over the next few years."



Asked if the T10 format could be seen in other tournaments, Anderson said, "A lot of established players have been talking about the T10 as a potential way into the Olympics. The entertainment in T10 is undeniable."



--IANS



cs/bsk