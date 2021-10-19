Disney+ Hotstar's 'Special Ops 1.5' is about early years of Himmat Singh

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The popular Disney+ Hotstar espionage thriller 'Special Ops' is making its comeback with an extension to its universe. Titled as 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', whose trailer was released on Tuesday, the series will be a prequel to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh.



The project has been helmed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers, in association with Shivam Nair.



Talking about the latest installment, Neeraj Pandey said, "Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character's story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh."



"With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first installment", he added.



The character of Himmat Singh has been singularly loved by the audience for his undeterred faith in his profession and his willingness to go the extra mile in the line of duty.



The upcoming thriller is a treat for action lovers and will explore how he went from being the nation's greatest threat to the nation's greatest spy as he battles corruption and politics that cripple the system.



Actor Kay Kay Menon who has garnered immense love from the audience for the portrayal of Himmat Singh will be seen reprising the role. The character of Himmat Singh will be wading through tricky lanes of politics, red-tapism and honey trapping in this action-packed installment.



Talking about the series, Kay Kay Menon said, "Through Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, what we have managed to create is an extremely unique experience of delving deeper on why Himmat Singh - The R&AW Agent - is the way he is. The audience has been introduced to his shortcomings and brilliance but through this installment, we will show the moments that led him to become a resilient agent with an undying attitude for his missions."



He also spoke about his experience of working in the series as he added, "Playing Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1 was an enriching experience as an actor. Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain and essence of the person called Himmat. I am excited for the audiences to witness a unique making-of Himmat Singh story, on Disney+ Hotstar."



In addition to Kay Kay, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh and Santanu Ghatak.



The miniseries has been shot across Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple locations like Malaysia, Ukraine and Mauritius, and will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar 12th November onwards.



