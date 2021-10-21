'Disney+ Day' to bring access to preview 100 hours of content

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Be it the spy-thriller 'Special Ops 1.5', or famous 'Home Sweet Home Alone', on the second anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform, non-subscribers will also gain access to preview 100 hours of content across genres on November 12 as the Walt Disney Company will host 'Disney+ Day'.



The viewers will get to see releases like 'Special Ops 1.5' - the highly-anticipated addition to the Special Ops universe helmed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Kay Kay Menon as the mastermind R&AW agent Himmat Singh. Viewers will also gain access to the digital premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings', 'Jungle Cruise' and 'Home Sweet Home Alone', along with all-new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets.



Along with that, the audience can also watch the first five episodes from Season 2 of 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' from National Geographic, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, 'Get A Horse!' and more. All the content can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.



"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses," he added.



Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.



