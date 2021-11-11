Disney+ crosses 118.1mn subscribers in just 2 years

San Francisco, Nov 11 (IANS) Disney in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021 announced that its subscription video on demand (SVOD) mobile app Disney+ now has crossed 118 million subscribers.



The streaming service has gained 2.1 million subscribers in the last quarter, and 44.4 million subscribers over the course of the last 12 months.



"With 179 million total subscriptions across our portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60 per cent subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+. We continue to manage our business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally," Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement.



However, the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter.



The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for ESPN+ increased from $4.54 to $4.74 due to an increase in retail pricing, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.



The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu SVOD Only service increased from $12.59 to $12.75 due to a lower mix of wholesale subscribers and increases in per-subscriber premium add-on and advertising revenue, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.



The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu Live TV + SVOD service increased from $71.90 to $84.89 due to an increase in retail pricing and higher per-subscriber advertising and premium feature add-on revenue, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering.



As of October 2021, Netflix has 213ion subscribers worldwide.



