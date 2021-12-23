Discrimination cited as worker at Karachi bakery refuses to write 'Merry Christmas' on cake

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) A worker at a bakery in Karachi refused to write 'Merry Christmas' on a cake as per the customer's wish, saying that he had been asked by the management not to do so. A woman wrote about her experience on a Facebook group and the post went viral, with social media users said they were shocked by the refusal, Friday Times reported.



The woman said that she had gone to the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Delizia to buy a cake but when she told them to write 'Merry Christmas' on it, one of the employees said he won't do it as he had been issued an 'order' in this regard from the kitchen.



Social media users called upon the management of Delizia to clarify if they have adopted this policy.



"Shameful discriminatory practices at bakeries in Karachi refusing to write Merry Christmas on cakes", wrote Sarah Nadeem on Twitter.



Dawn Images quoted the management of the bakery as saying that the worker who refused to write 'Merry Christmas' on the cake did so in his individual capacity and that the management had imposed no such policy. They also said that action was being taken against him, adding that his action may be a result of lack of awareness about what 'Merry Christmas' means.



The management further said that they did not consider wishing 'Merry Christmas' wrong, and were saddened by the incident. Further, they said that an official statement would be released from the bakery on its social media pages 'soon'.



--IANS

san/skp/