Director Sidharth Sengupta decodes an intense moment in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) As 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, garners a positive audience response, the director of the web series, Sidharth Sengupta, decodes one of the most poetic scenes that is laced with the song 'Bahaaro Bahaaro'.



The scene comes at a point when Vikrant and Shikha are seen running for their lives, amidst guns, smoke and bombs. This is in sharp contrast to the chaos that ensues around them. Throughout the scene, the tension remains high as they get caught in the crossfire, and yet the song 'Bahaaro Bahaaro' plays in the background.



The contrast between the violence and the poetry is beautifully captured.



"This scene is something that I've put a lot of thought and heart into," commented Sengupta. "I believe it perfectly captures the situation the two characters find themselves in as they literally fight for their love against the world. The high-octane action and raw emotions are perfectly captured by our amazing DOP Murzy Pagdiwala and beautifully scored by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait."



The show is streaming on Netflix.



