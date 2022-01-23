Director Selvaraghavan tests positive for Covid

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Well known director Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush, on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to Twitter, Selvaraghavan said: "Good morning. I have just tested positive today for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days, kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe."



It was only on Saturday that Selvaraghavan's wife, Gitanjali, had announced that she had tested positive for Covid.



"My achy breaky heada. Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali," she said.



