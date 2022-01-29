Director Ramesh Verma: 'Khiladi' rights have been sold out like hot cake

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Claiming that the rights of his Telugu action entertainer 'Khiladi', featuring actors Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, had all been sold out, director Ramesh Verma Penmetsa has said that the film would release on February 11.



Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said: "'Khiladi' rights have been sold out like a hot cake. Happy about the positive vibes the film has generated. 'Khiladi' will reach the audience on February 11, 2022."



The film has triggered huge expectations which is evident from the resounding welcome a single released from the film recently got. Titled 'Full Kick', the number sung by Sagar and Mamta Sharma, was released on Republic Day. The video has so garnered a whopping 4.4 millions views in a matter of just three days.



The makers of the film have also announced that they would be releasing the character poster of one lead artiste of 'Khiladi' every day, starting from Saturday.



Ramesh tweeted: "The Character - Lead posters of other lead cast of #Khiladi will arrive one every day starting from today! Stay tuned."



