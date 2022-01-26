Director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj shares his idea of storytelling in 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, who has been getting a lot of positive response for his recently released web series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', wanted to tell the story of a flailing director caught between a devoted wife and a sizzling superstar through a fresh perspective.



Commenting on the same, he says, "I think everyone has their own side of the story. When I heard it, I felt it could be converted into a meaningful piece of cinema or web series."



The director feels that even real life stories have shades of fiction up to a certain degree, it's the space where storytellers embrace creative liberty, "Even historical or period drama films are the stories that we hear from someone and we were not present at that time to know the actual fact. We can't say how much is fictional."



"Similarly, I had only one side of the coin to pursue the story and it is inspired from some of his life events not fully based on him", he adds.



Talking about the challenges of portraying the intricacies on screen, he states, "I think from my point of view there are only 2 main emotions which are love and fear. If the conflict point in the story is love there are challenges to portray those situations."



Like his earlier film 'Jalebi' 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' comes with a similar set of challenges of telling a complex love story, "Even I faced the same challenges in 'Ranjish Hi Sahi', because it was difficult to portray such complicated characters without living that life. So challenges are always there."



He elaborates, "For example, if you are writing a script on an astronaut, it doesn't mean you have to go to the moon and experience it. It's all about how much you can challenge your creativity and imagination."



Talking about how OTT has become a boon for writers and directors in terms of storytelling he says, "When we write a film we have only 2 hours to tell our story but this is not the case in web series because we have multiple tracks to show in detail with number of episodes. We also have more opportunities in terms of visuals and language unlike film. Both have their own pros and cons I feel and both require different kinds of writing."



Commenting on the OTT censorship he shares his view, "I respect censorship because we belong in a country of diverse culture so we need to be very careful about not hurting any sentiments and at the same time convey our story to the audiences."



"As an artist I feel there should be some sort of freedom with some age restrictions if needed. But there should be creative freedom", he concludes.



