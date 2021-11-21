Director Mandhira Moorthy's film with Sasikumar titled 'Ayodhi'

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Director Mandhira Moorthy's upcoming film, featuring actor Sasikumar in the lead, has been titled 'Ayodhi', the film unit announced on Sunday.



The film, which is being bankrolled by producer and distributor Trident Arts R Ravindran, will go on floors on Monday.



Director Mandhira Moorthy said, "The film will be shot in a period of 45 days. We intend to shoot the film in places that are in and around Madurai and Rameswaram."



Talking about the film, he said, "The movie is about something that everyone will face at least once in their lifetime. People will easily connect with the theme. This is an emotional subject which shows the other side of the world that we live in. Sasikumar was mighty impressed with the theme and instantly agreed to come onboard."



When asked why a film that was set in Madurai and Rameswaram had been titled 'Ayodhi', the director said, "There is a connect which can't be revealed at this point in time."



The star cast also includes 'Cook with Comali' fame Pugazh, Bose Venkat and Yashpal Sharma among others.



On the technical front, N R Raghunanthan will score the music for the film and Maathesh will be its cinematographer.



