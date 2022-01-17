Director Lingusamy's bilingual film with Ram Pothineni titled 'The Warriorr'

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) The makers of director Lingusamy's film with Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead on Monday announced that the film had been titled 'The Warriorr'.



The Tamil-Telugu bilingual is an action drama that has triggered huge interest ever since it was first announced.



On Monday, the team chose to release the title and the first look of the film.



'The Warriorr' poster features Ram Pothineni as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look, while cops surround him.



Says director Lingusamy, "The poster has triggered curiosity about the story that has the energetic star at its centre. Fans are sure to find this film exciting as they will see Ram donning the khaki for the first time."



Sources close to the unit say that a fresh schedule of 'The Warriorr' has commenced in which crucial scenes are being shot.



The movie's team vouches that it will surpass expectations of fans and that it will be one of the memorable police stories of south Indian cinema.



Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist. The film has Krithi Shetty in the lead, while Akshara Reddy will be seen in a pivotal role.



Producer Srinivasaa Chitturi says, "We are happy to announce our association with Ram Potheneni and we have kickstarted 2022 with lots of excitement and are striving to bring the best to the audiences. We hope to make a film that is loved and enjoyed by the audience thoroughly. We hope we make the audience happy with our content."



'The Warriorr' is expected to be a feather in Srinivasaa Silver Screen's hat after the success of its recent sports drama, 'Seetimaarr', which had Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.



The upcoming action drama will be presented by Pavan Kumar and is a Devi Sri Prasad musical.



