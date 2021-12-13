Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians to perform in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 13 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to perform in the state capital.



Singh, who has often been vocal against the right-wing groups -- RSS, Bajrang Dal and others-- invited the duo at the time when their scheduled programmes are landing in controversies and getting cancelled.



Assuring full security to them, Singh set a condition that the subject of the comedy should be only him (Digvijaya Singh).



"I will organise a show in Bhopal for you (Kunal Kamara) and Munnawar. All the responsibility would be mine. The condition will be one, only Digvijay Singh will be the subject of comedy. Sanghis (RSS) should not object to this!! Come, don't be afraid. Give the date and time as per your convenience. All your conditions are accepted," the Congress leader said in his official twitter handle on Monday.



However, whether they will accept Singh's invitation to perform in Bhopal or any other part of Madhya Pradesh is yet to be seen.



Last month, Munawar Faruqui was denied permission to hold a show in Karnataka's Bengaluru amid protests by the Hindu right wing outfits. A few days later, Kamra, a vocal critic of the government, said his stand-up shows scheduled to be held in Bengaluru were cancelled after the organisers received threats.



In his post, Digvijaya Singh also tagged a news article related to Kamra. Earlier this year, Faruqui had spent a month in jail at Indore in MP following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son in January for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.



