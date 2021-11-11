Digital DGCA: Scindia launches eGCA governance platform

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched eGCA -- the e-governance platform of India's Civil Aviation Regulator.



Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said the project has been aimed at automation of the processes and functions of DGCA, with 99 services covering about 70 per cent of the DGCA work being implemented in the initial phases.



Besides another 198 services will be covered under the programme in other phases.



He said that this 'single window platform' will bring in monumental change eliminating operational inefficiencies, minimising personal interaction, improving regulatory reporting, enhancing transparency and increasing productivity.



The Minister said there will be a review to understand how the customers have benefited from this transformation, and "what more needs to be done".



"The project will provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework. The e-platform provides an end-to-end solution including various software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices, a 'portal' for dissemination of information and for providing online and speedy service delivery in a secure environment," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.



"The project would enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA and would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions. The project has been implemented with TCS as service provider and PWC as project management consultant."



According to the Ministry, services provided to various DGCA stakeholders such as 'Pilots, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Operators, Airport Operators, Flying Training Organisations, Maintenance and Design Organisations' amongst others are now available on the eGCA online.



"The applicants would now be able to apply for various services and upload their documents online. The applications would be processed by DGCA officials and approvals and licenses would be issued online. Mobile app has also been launched for Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers to view their profiles and update their data on the go.



"The eGCA initiative is a milestone in the digital transformation journey of DGCA and would enrich the experience of its stakeholders. For DGCA, it is a step in the direction of 'ease of doing business'. This digital transformation would bring a significant value addition to the safety regulatory framework of DGCA."



